Reyes went a combined 3-for-7 in Friday's doubleheader against the Twins with a run scored.
Reyes boosted his average above .300 with the productive day, as the 25-year-old outfielder is now batting .306 this season. He had a bit of a break out last year when he batted .304 across 69 games, and Reyes is following that up with another strong campaign so far. Reyes should also be locked into regular playing time moving forward with JaCoby Jones (hand) likely out for the rest of the season and Cameron Maybin now playing for the Cubs.