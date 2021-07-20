Reyes went 4-for-5 with three runs scored in Monday's win over the Rangers.

The Tigers ended up winning 14-0 and No. 9 hitter Reyes played a key role in the blowout. All four of his hits were singles, but they were his first hits at the MLB level since the start of June, so he likely won't complain about the effort. Reyes is a depth outfielder at this point with a .193 batting average, but he could earn a little more playing time with Daz Cameron (toe) on the injured list and Nomar Mazara no longer in the picture after getting designated for assignment Friday.