Tigers' Victor Reyes: Could get look in left field
Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire mentioned Reyes as a candidate to see time in left field following Mikie Mahtook's demotion to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Fellow utility men JaCoby Jones and Niko Goodrum are also in contention for added time at the position, so Reyes, a Rule 5 pick, won't have a clear path to a starting role. It's likely that Gardenhire will rotate all three players at the position initially and ride the hot bat, making Reyes only of interest in AL-only settings at this time. The switch-hitting rookie has appeared in only three of the Tigers' 11 games to date, recording one hit and a stolen base in five at-bats.
More News
-
Tigers' Victor Reyes: Available off bench Monday•
-
Tigers' Victor Reyes: Day-to-day with cut on forearm•
-
Tigers' Victor Reyes: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Tigers' Victor Reyes: Roster spot seems secure•
-
Tigers' Victor Reyes: Likely to make roster•
-
Tigers' Victor Reyes: Battling for reserve outfield spot•
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...