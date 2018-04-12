Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire mentioned Reyes as a candidate to see time in left field following Mikie Mahtook's demotion to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Fellow utility men JaCoby Jones and Niko Goodrum are also in contention for added time at the position, so Reyes, a Rule 5 pick, won't have a clear path to a starting role. It's likely that Gardenhire will rotate all three players at the position initially and ride the hot bat, making Reyes only of interest in AL-only settings at this time. The switch-hitting rookie has appeared in only three of the Tigers' 11 games to date, recording one hit and a stolen base in five at-bats.