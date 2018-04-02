Reyes left Sunday's game against Pittsburgh with a right forearm laceration and is day-to-day.

Reyes was pinch-hit for after colliding with infielder Jose Iglesias while attempting to catch a flare to the outfielder. He may require a couple of days on the bench, but so far, there's no indication the cut will require Reyes to go on the disabled list. Considering the Tigers play Monday afternoon against Kansas City, expect Reyes to get at least one day off.