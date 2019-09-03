Reyes went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Monday's loss to Minnesota.

Reyes drove home a run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly to center field, giving Detroit a 3-2 lead. However, the Twins would come away with a 4-3 victory. The 24-year-old is riding a six-game hitting streak, raising his batting average from .272 to .301 over that stretch. He's registered 14 extra-base hits and 14 RBI over 45 contests in 2019.