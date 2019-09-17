Reyes went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Mondays' 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Reyes' two-run double in the fifth inning gave Detroit a 4-0 lead that would last the rest of the contest. The 24-year-old outfielder is slashing .303/.336/.430 with 21 extra-base hits and 26 runs scored over 241 plate appearances.