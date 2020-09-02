Reyes went 4-for-6 with a double, home run, five RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Brewers.

Reyes powered the Tigers offense, delivering his third home run of the season in the sixth inning. Two frames later, he added a two-RBI double, and he's now driven in 11 runs to this point in the campaign. With the performance, Reyes now has at least one hit in nine of his last 10 starts, also chipping in nine runs scored in that span. Overall, he's hitting .303/.333/.477 across 114 plate appearances.