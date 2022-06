Reyes is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Boston.

Willi Castro will pick up a start in right field in place of Reyes, who had started at the position while batting leadoff in six of the Tigers' previous seven contests. Reyes hit .308 and scored two runs over that six-game stretch and should maintain the upper hand over Castro for making starts against right-handed pitching, though the switch-hitting Reyes will head to the bench Tuesday with southpaw Rich Hill on the mound for Boston.