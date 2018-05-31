Reyes went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, three RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Angels.

Reyes, a Rule 5 pick, exploded in what was just his third start of the month, falling a homer shy of the cycle while driving in half of the Tigers' runs. It was his first career multi-hit game in what was his 28 appearance, but he's still hitting just .200/.200/.325 with no homers or walks and 12 strikeouts in 40 plate appearances this season, so he'll likely need to string together a few more solid performances at the dish before he pushes for more playing time.