Reyes will start in right field and bat second in Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

He'll bat out of the two hole for the fifth consecutive contest after going 3-for-5 with two RBI in a 7-5 win Monday in the second game of a doubleheader with Cleveland. Though Austin Meadows (Achilles) could soon return from the 10-day injured list, Reyes appears likelier than Willi Castro (undisclosed) or Akil Baddoo to stick as a regular starter in the corner outfield.