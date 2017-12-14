Reyes was selected by the Tigers with the first pick in the Rule 5 draft Thursday.

A singles hitter extraordinaire, Reyes has excellent bat-to-ball skills and some speed, but he has never been able to tap into enough power to profile in an outfield corner. The 23-year-old hit .292/.332/.399 with four home runs and 18 steals (on 27 attempts) in 516 plate appearances at Double-A in 2017. The Tigers likely valued his experience in the upper levels of the minors over some other players with more upside and more question marks. He will have to be kept on the active roster all season, otherwise he will be subjected to waivers and offered back to the Diamondbacks.