Reyes will start in right field and bat second in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Reyes will remain in the lineup for the fifth straight contest after going 7-for-16 with three doubles, a walk, three RBI and two runs over the previous four contests. Willi Castro still appears to have the edge over Reyes for the final spot in Detroit's everyday outfield, but the club could have regular roles available for both players if veteran Robbie Grossman is dealt elsewhere ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.