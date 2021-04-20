Reyes will start in center field and bat eighth Tuesday against the Pirates, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Reyes seems to be benefiting the most from Nomar Mazara's (abdomen) recent move to the injured list. He'll be picking up his fourth straight start in center field, leaving JaCoby Jones and Akil Baddoo to compete for work at the corner spot opposite Robbie Grossman. Reyes enters Tuesday with a .458 OPS over 29 plate appearances, so he'll likely need to show improvement at the plate to stick in a full-time role for the duration of Mazara's absence.