Reyes went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Royals.

Reyes had sat in favor of Willi Castro in three of the previous four games, but Reyes' big game Saturday may have allowed him to reclaim some job security. The Tigers will clear room in the outfield for both Reyes and Castro in Sunday's series finale, however, as Robbie Grossman sits for the second straight day in what appears to be a managerial decision rather than the result of an injury.