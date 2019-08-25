Reyes went 3-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Twins.

It was a productive night for the Tigers' leadoff hitter, who is now batting .282 this season with a .325 on-base percentage. The 24-year-old outfielder is auditioning for a prominent 2020 role with Detroit, as the team is now sitting at 39-88 and looking to evaluate its young players the rest of this season.