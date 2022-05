Reyes (quadriceps) will be placed on the injured list Monday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Reyes sustained a right quadriceps strain during Sunday's game against the Orioles, and he''ll head to the injured list for the second time this season. The 27-year-old missed over three weeks with a left quad strain prior to returning to action Sunday, but it's not yet clear how much time he'll be forced to miss due to his current injury.