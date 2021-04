Reyes is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland.

Reyes started in right field in Thursday's season opener with Nomar Mazara serving as the designated hitter, but with Miguel Cabrera taking over as the DH Saturday, Mazara gets bumped to right and Reyes heads to the bench. It would appear that Reyes is the fourth outfielder at this point, though he could play on days when Mazara serves as the DH and against left-handed starters.