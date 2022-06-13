Reyes is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

Upon returning from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Reyes made consecutive starts against right-handed pitching and went 3-for-8 with a run and an RBI. The Tigers are facing another righty (Lance Lynn) on Monday, but the switch-hitting Reyes will give way to Willi Castro in center field. The two may have to jockey for playing time at the position moving forward, as Austin Meadows and Robbie Grossman are locked into everyday roles at the other two outfield spots.