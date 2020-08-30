Reyes went 4-for-8 with a run scored between both ends of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Twins.

Since all four of Reyes' base knocks came in the early contest, he saw his hit streak end at seven after his 0-for-4 showing in the nightcap. Even so, with Reyes now slashing .308/.325/.462 over his last 10 games, he's seemingly solidified himself as the Tigers' leadoff man against both right- and left-handed pitching. He'll man right field and slot in at the top of the order in Sunday's series finale.