Reyes is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

Reyes will take a seat for the second game in a row, ceding his spot in the corner outfield to Akil Baddoo. Though Reyes has gone 3-for-25 with three doubles and 10 strikeouts over his last seven games, he should still be in decent position to pick up regular starts while Austin Meadows (Achilles) remains without a clear target date to return from the injured list.