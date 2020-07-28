Reyes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's loss to the Royals.

Reyes was set to start in center field Monday, but he shifted over to left when Christin Stewart was a late scratch, with JaCoby Jones entering the fold in center. It's unclear if Stewart is injured, but if he does miss any time, Reyes would be in line for increased playing time. The 25-year-old slashed .304/.336/.431 with nine stolen bases in 69 games last year, so there's some reason for optimism with Reyes if he nabs an everyday role.