Reyes went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Astros.

Reyes started the game with his first home run of the season against Houston starter Aaron Sanchez. The 24-year-old outfielder has settled in as Detroit's regular leadoff hitter with JaCoby Jones (wrist) out for the season, and he's batting a solid .282 with a .742 OPS.