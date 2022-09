Reyes went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over Kansas City.

Reyes knocked in Akil Baddoo on a triple in the third inning, then sent Baddoo and Riley Greene home on a single in the fifth. Reyes reached home on a Javier Baez double in the third and a Baez triple in the fifth. Reyes extended his hit streak to four games with Saturday's two-hit outing. The outfielder has two multi-hit games over that span and has raised his batting average to .274.