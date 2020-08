Reyes is starting in left field and batting first in Sunday's game against Cleveland.

Reyes has been batting near the top of the order recently, and this will be his second straight game leading off. His .312 on-base percentage is nothing incredible, but with Detroit lacking a ton of other great options, he could get more opportunities in the spot. Reyes does offer a little speed on the bases, as he has five steals so far in 2020 and had nine in 69 games a season ago.