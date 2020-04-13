Tigers' Victor Reyes: Likely competing for time in left
Reyes and Christin Stewart will likely compete for playing time in left field when the regular season is able to begin, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Fenech projects that JaCoby Jones will start in center and offseason acquisition Cameron Maybin will likely start in right. That leaves Reyes and Stewart to jockey for playing time in left. Reyes outperformed Stewart last season and in spring training, so he might have the leg up at this point, though playing time could be fluid for both players all season unless one of them runs away with the role.
