Reyes looks likely to open the season on the Tigers' roster, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Reyes was the first pick in the Rule 5 draft back in December. He hasn't impressed statistically this spring, hitting just .244/.292/.289 in 22 games, but the Tigers seem to like him enough to devote a roster spot to him. If he doesn't make the team, he'll have to be offered back to Arizona, and with the Tigers unlikely to compete this season, it's probably worth it for them to keep a promising young player in the organization. If he does make the team, he's unlikely to play often enough or well enough to be a fantasy factor in most leagues.