Tigers' Victor Reyes: Likely to make roster
Reyes looks likely to open the season on the Tigers' roster, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Reyes was the first pick in the Rule 5 draft back in December. He hasn't impressed statistically this spring, hitting just .244/.292/.289 in 22 games, but the Tigers seem to like him enough to devote a roster spot to him. If he doesn't make the team, he'll have to be offered back to Arizona, and with the Tigers unlikely to compete this season, it's probably worth it for them to keep a promising young player in the organization. If he does make the team, he's unlikely to play often enough or well enough to be a fantasy factor in most leagues.
More News
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...