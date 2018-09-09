Reyes will likely only see playing time in center field down the stretch, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

After the promotion of Christin Stewart, manager Ron Gardenhire said that Stewart would man left field every day for the rest of the season. This, and Nick Castellanos' presence in right field, leaves Reyes, JaCoby Jones and Mikie Mahtook in a competition for playing time in center field. Reyes is certainly the hottest of the three, going 10-for-31 (.323) with five extra-base hits over the last 14 games, so that could certainly play in his favor. It's unclear how things will be divvied up at this point, however.