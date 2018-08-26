Reyes will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Reyes will be making his 12th start in 14 games and looks to have secured the everyday center-field job over Mike Gerber. Despite the spike in playing time, Reyes has managed only a .227/.261/.250 batting line in that 14-game stretch, so he likely won't have a case for maintaining a full-time role once JaCoby Jones (hamstring) is reinstated from the disabled list. Jones has already begun a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo and may only be a few days away from a return.