Tigers' Victor Reyes: Makes Opening Day roster
Reyes was told Tuesday that he's made the Tigers' Opening Day roster, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Reyes appeared likely to make the roster after Alexi Amarista was released Saturday. As a Rule 5 pick, Reyes will have to remain on the team all season, but with the Tigers far from competing, they can afford to devote a roster spot to keeping him around. The 23-year-old makes good contact and has a decent amount of speed; in the last three seasons in the Diamondbacks system, he's hit .311, .303 and .292 while stealing 13, 20, and 18 bases. He's unlikely to play often enough to have much of an impact in most leagues, but if injuries open up unexpected playing time, he could provide a bit of cheap speed and a respectable batting average.
