Tigers' Victor Reyes: Making push for starting role
Reyes was slashing an impressive .357/.367/.464 through 12 Grapefruit League games when MLB suspended play.
Reyes looked good in 69 games with the Tigers last season, slashing .304/.336/.431 and stealing nine bases. The 25-year-old's MLB roster spot is secure heading into 2020, but he also will end up competing with the likes of Christin Stewart, JaCoby Jones and Cameron Maybin for playing time. At this point, it looks like Reyes will likely start in right, while Maybin will serve as a veteran fourth outfielder and possibly spell Stewart in left field against left-handed starters. If Reyes ends up starting most days, he could be a decent fantasy outfielder who offers a mix of power and speed.
