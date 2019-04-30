The Tigers plan to recall Reyes from Triple-A Toledo prior to Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Reyes spent the entire 2018 season on the Tigers' 25-man roster, but that was certainly due to his status as a Rule 5 pick rather than anything he offered at the plate. The 24-year-old slashed .222/.239/.288 across 219 plate appearances, but at least showed decent wheels (nine steals in 10 attempts) along with the ability to play all three outfield spots. He'll at least give the Tigers some more depth in the short term after the team optioned fellow outfielder Dustin Peterson to Toledo on Sunday.