Tigers' Victor Reyes: Not in Friday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Reyes isn't starting Friday against the Royals.
Reyes started the last four games and went 4-for-16 with two doubles and two strikeouts. Willi Castro will draw the start in right field and bat second.
