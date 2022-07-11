site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Victor Reyes: Not in lineup for Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Reyes is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Royals.
Reyes will get a breather in the Game 1 on Monday, taking a seat after he went 2-for-10 in the series against the White Sox. Willi Castro will start in right field and bat sixth against the Royals.
