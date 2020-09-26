site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Victor Reyes: Not in lineup
RotoWire Staff
Reyes will sit Saturday in Kansas City.
Reyes will hit the bench for the first time in over a month. Derek Hill will start in center field in his absence.
