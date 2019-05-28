Tigers' Victor Reyes: Not joining Tigers on Tuesday
Reyes has not yet been recalled by the Tigers despite reports earlier in the day Tuesday suggesting a move was imminent, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Josh Harrison (hamstring) was expected to land on the injured list, but he remains on the lineup card for Tuesday's game against the Orioles. It appears that Reyes simply hasn't been able to get to Baltimore in time for the game, indicating that a move is likely to come after the game, but it's possible the Tigers have changed their minds.
