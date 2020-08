Reyes went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and three strikeouts in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox.

Reyes got aboard with a two-out single in the fourth and quickly stole second base, but he didn't come around to score. It was his fifth steal of the season. The outfielder is slashing .266/.309/.375 with a homer, five RBI and 11 runs scored through 21 games.