Reyes went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 7-2 win over the Reds.

Reyes singled and scored in the seventh inning and swiped his second bag after reaching on an error in the ninth. The 25-year-old appears primed for increased run in the Tigers' outfield with Cameron Maybin (quad) landing on the injured list. Reyes already has a homer in addition to the two steals and has struck out just once in 17 plate appearances.