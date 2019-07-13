Reyes went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Royals.

The 24-year-old continues to sparkle at the top of the Tigers' order. Reyes has gone 7-for-22 (.318) over the last five games, drawing three free passes and scoring six runs, and while JaCoby Jones (back) should still reclaim a starting role when he comes off the IL, Reyes is making a strong case to remain in the lineup.