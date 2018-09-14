Tigers' Victor Reyes: Out of lineup Friday
Reyes is not starting Friday's game against the Indians, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Reyes has been in a center field timeshare with JaCoby Jones, and after starting the team's last game Wednesday, Reyes will give way to Jones Friday. The two players are expected to continue sharing time the rest of the way, as neither has done much to grab the role and run with it.
