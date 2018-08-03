Tigers' Victor Reyes: Out of lineup Friday
Reyes is not in the lineup against the Athletics on Friday.
Reyes will head to the bench after starting six of the past nine games. Ronny Rodriguez will draw a start at second base while Niko Goodrum gets the nod in left field.
