Tigers' Victor Reyes: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Reyes is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game at San Francisco.
Reyes finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest after starting five of the previous six games. Willi Castro will start in right field and bat sixth Tuesday.
