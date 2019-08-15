Reyes went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Leading off for the third time in five games, Reyes put the Tigers on the board with a bases-loaded single in the second inning. He'll get another look in the table-setting role Thursday in the series finale and could receive an extended audition in that lineup spot with JaCoby Jones (wrist) out for the season.