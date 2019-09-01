Reyes went 3-for-5 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base Saturday in the Tigers' 10-7 win over the Twins.

With three multi-hit performances in his last four starts, Reyes is now holding down a .290 average through 43 games with Detroit. The 24-year-old will bat leadoff in Sunday's series finale and should continue to enjoy a full-time role in the Detroit outfield and atop the order for the remainder of the season.