Reyes (ribs) was transferred to Triple-A Toledo on Monday to continue his rehab assignment, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Five games into his minor-league rehab assignment, the 26-year-old moves one step closer to being activated from the injured list. Reyes hit .157 with four RBI in 83 at-bats before going down with a left intercostal strain at the start of June. It's unclear how much work he'll require at Toledo before making his return to the Tigers.