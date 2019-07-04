The Tigers recalled Reyes from Triple-A Toledo ahead of Thursday's game against the White Sox. He'll start in center field and man the leadoff spot in the series finale, per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Reyes will receive the first crack at replacing the injured JaCoby Jones both in the outfield and atop the lineup after the latter player strained his lower back in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. Though Reyes has shown a decent combination of contact skills (.302 average, 16.5 percent strikeout rate), power (26 extra-base hits) and speed (seven steals) at Triple-A this season, his .223/.242/.286 career line (40 wRC+) in the majors should limit enthusiasm about his prospects until he proves he can handle higher-caliber pitching.