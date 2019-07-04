Tigers' Victor Reyes: Promotion official
The Tigers recalled Reyes from Triple-A Toledo ahead of Thursday's game against the White Sox. He'll start in center field and man the leadoff spot in the series finale, per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Reyes will receive the first crack at replacing the injured JaCoby Jones both in the outfield and atop the lineup after the latter player strained his lower back in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. Though Reyes has shown a decent combination of contact skills (.302 average, 16.5 percent strikeout rate), power (26 extra-base hits) and speed (seven steals) at Triple-A this season, his .223/.242/.286 career line (40 wRC+) in the majors should limit enthusiasm about his prospects until he proves he can handle higher-caliber pitching.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...