Reyes went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in a loss to the Royals on Tuesday.

Reyes knocked home a run with a double in the seventh inning and crossed the plate himself after singling in the ninth. The 24-year-old notched his fifth-straight multi-hit game and second four-hit game of his career in the loss. He has collected 13 hits in his last 22 at-bats to raise his season average to .315.