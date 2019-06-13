Reyes was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

The 24-year-old has bounced between the majors and minors throughout the majority of 2019, with his latest stint allowing Reyes to act as the 26th man Thursday. In his last 11 minor-league games, Reyes has gone 18-for-41 with five homers and 15 RBI, but considering the outfielder hasn't been typically known as a power bat, it's unlikely he'll see such a significant power surge in the majors even if he were to stay long.

