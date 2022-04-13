Reyes will start in right field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

He'll serve as a replacement in the outfield and atop the order for Robbie Grossman, who exited Tuesday's loss with right groin tightness. Though an MRI has ruled out a groin strain for Grossman, he could still require a stint on the injured list. If that's the case, Reyes would see an uptick in opportunities, though he wouldn't necessarily settle into an everyday role. Outfielder Daz Cameron has joined the Tigers' taxi squad and could be called up from Triple-A Toledo if Grossman lands on the IL, and Eric Haase also looms as a candidate to pick up work in the corner outfield.