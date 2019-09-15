Tigers' Victor Reyes: Records homer, steal in win
Reyes went 2-for-5 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and a stolen base Saturday in the Tigers' 8-4 win over the Orioles in 12 innings.
Reyes' second home run of the season came in the ninth inning and sent the game to extras before the Tigers prevailed on John Hicks' walkoff grand slam. The Detroit leadoff man shouldn't be counted on for much further power production in the final two weeks of the regular season, but he'll retain fantasy appeal thanks to what he brings in terms of batting average and steals. Dating back to the beginning of August, Reyes is batting .329 with five steals in six attempts across 155 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...