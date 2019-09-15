Reyes went 2-for-5 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and a stolen base Saturday in the Tigers' 8-4 win over the Orioles in 12 innings.

Reyes' second home run of the season came in the ninth inning and sent the game to extras before the Tigers prevailed on John Hicks' walkoff grand slam. The Detroit leadoff man shouldn't be counted on for much further power production in the final two weeks of the regular season, but he'll retain fantasy appeal thanks to what he brings in terms of batting average and steals. Dating back to the beginning of August, Reyes is batting .329 with five steals in six attempts across 155 at-bats.