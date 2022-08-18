Reyes went 1-for-2 with one RBI, one run scored and one steal in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Guardians.

Reyes recorded an RBI single in the fifth off righty starter Cal Quantrill. The outfielder has performed drastically better at home with a .315 batting average and a .779 OPS in 89 at-bats compared to a .234 batting average and a .555 OPS in 107 at-bats away from Detroit. The 27-year-old's power has been non-existent recently as he has a .271 slugging percentage with just two extra-base hits in 46 at-bats during his last 14 games.